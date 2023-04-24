Did you worry about money growing up?

I didn't worry about money but I was often anxious and confused about it. I knew we were fairly well-off and that my parents made enough money to comfortably send me to private school but I also knew that I brought my lunch to school every day (while most kids bought lunch at the cafeteria) and that our house was much smaller than most of my friends' houses. My mom was constantly telling me we couldn't afford this or that, but I didn't understand why a new pair of jeans was out of the question when I knew they were paying tens of thousands in tuition each year. It's clear to me now that my parents tried to keep day-to-day spending in check so that they could send me to private school and save up to send me to college debt-free. But since they never broke down the numbers for me, I had no sense of how much money they made (or why sometimes $50 was a big deal and other times it wasn't), so I mostly just remember feeling like I had to walk on eggshells whenever I wanted or needed money for something.