Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

I grew up in a blue-collar household in an economically depressed small town in New Jersey. Both of my parents worked full-time hourly jobs. I would say we were lower middle class. They sometimes argued about money but otherwise didn’t discuss it with us. We weren’t as poor as many of my peers, but I always understood that I wanted more and that college would be the way to get it. When I was a senior in high school my parents separated; I went to live with my father and my younger sister went to live with my mother. He was semi-retired and on a fixed income, so he was more open about how little money we had each month (to put it into perspective, I qualified for free school lunches). Looking back as an adult, I understand and appreciate how much he sacrificed.