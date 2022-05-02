11:30 a.m. — I decide to blowdry my hair. I want a different hair look this week, and a blowout always does the trick. I use a basic paddle brush and my Conair blow dryer, then I twist my hair out for an elongated look. This takes about an hour. I eat some fruit and oatmeal for “breakfast.” (It’s lunchtime, but this is my first meal.) Like I said, I want to start waking up earlier so things can happen at times that make sense. I feel like my whole day drags because I wake up so late. I’ll blame it on the pandemic. I used to have a routine because I was getting up and going to an office, but now, all that has changed. Working from home is a gift and a curse because I’ve become significantly more lazy. The goal today is to take a cute photo to post to my Instagram feed. I haven’t posted anything in weeks, and this is the only job I have, so I feel like I’m slackin’. So, I’ll spend today getting cute and taking pictures. I also agreed to send a “Happy birthday” video to one of my followers. Her boyfriend emailed me asking me to make this video for her. How sweet is that?