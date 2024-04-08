Occupation: Director

Industry: Real estate

Age: 41

Location: Bay Area, California

Salary: $325,000

Assets: Taxable brokerage: $167,500; 401(k): $304,800; Roth IRA: $45,000; HSA: $12,700; HYSA: $50,000; checking: $3,000; home value: $520,000; car value: $20,000

Debt: Mortgage: $411,000; car loan: $12,500; credit card (0% APR until October 2024): $4,500

Paycheck Amount (Bimonthly): $7,400

Pronouns: She/her



Monthly Expenses

Monthly Loan Payments: Mortgage: $2,115; car payment: $275

All Other Monthly Expenses:

HOA Dues: $457

Home Insurance: $84

Property Tax Reserve: $800

Home Warranty: $28

Electric: $75

Car Insurance: $200

Monthly Subscriptions: $152 (Spotify, Netflix, Oura Ring, Nuuly, Google storage)

Annual subscriptions: $1,630 (Google Webpass, One Medical, LastPass, credit card annual fees)



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes. I was raised by a college-educated single mom and I honestly didn’t know there were any other options. I took out student loans for undergrad expenses, and got a post-professional master’s degree, which was paid for by my employer, a few years ago.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

My mom was a shopaholic and I definitely inherited her habit, although we never struggled. We didn’t really discuss saving or investing, but when she was finally able to buy a house, she said it was a good investment. I was 11 or 12 at the time.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

The summer after my junior year in high school I worked as a dishwasher at the convalescent home where my mom was an occupational therapist. I was fortunate to inherit my mom’s commuter car, but I had to pay for my own gas and spending money to run around with friends.



Did you worry about money growing up?

I didn’t worry much before I left for college. Post undergrad, though, I worried constantly. My first job out of college paid very little and I had $50,000 of student loan debt. I struggled throughout my 20s.



Do you worry about money now?

Not really. I would love to FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) and retire in my 50s.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

My mom paid for my cell phone and car insurance my first year of undergrad, then I was on my own.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

My mom “gifted” me $6,000 for a down payment on a condo which she persuaded me to purchase when I was 22. Remember, property is a good investment! I was house poor and it stressed me out for most of my 20s. I lost money on the sale and never repaid her, although I’ve offered.

