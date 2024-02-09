At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I’m not sure if I would call myself financially responsible for myself, even now. I’m still on my parents’ phone plan, but that’s mostly out of convenience rather than me not being able to afford it. I’m also still on their car insurance. When I was 23, I had just started my full-time job and my part-time master’s program, which I paid for through a combination of scholarships and my own savings. During that time, my parents would occasionally venmo me if I was in the red at the end of the month. Now, I handle all my bills and payments myself, except the aforementioned phone plan and car insurance. I do also know that my parents and my brother would step in if I found myself without housing or a job. I would do the same for them.