9 a.m. — I get about 20 pages of revisions done on my memoir in progress. I signed with an agent over the summer and our goal is to send it out on submission to publishing houses in the spring. It feels so scary to even say that out loud, but I have worked so hard on this book and I’m really excited about the whole process. H., my boyfriend, walks over to the coffee shop to catch up before my work day starts and we have a good chit-chat about what we’re going to do about our lease. We’ve had a lot of security issues in our building and our property management company won’t do anything. H. sends a cool, calm, collected email and we cross our fingers that they let us go without a fight. I walk home for my first Zoom meeting of the day.