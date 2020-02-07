8:25 a.m. — We hurry out of bed to get to Pilates. After snuggles, I feel happy and content. I put on Outdoor Voices leggings, a sports bra, a soft shirt, a million layers, and UGGs for the 10-minute walk to the studio. My 2002 unironic love for UGGs never faded.



8:50 a.m. — We're there 10 minutes early because neither A. nor I have ever done Pilates on the reformer machine. We thought we'd have to buy sticky socks, but the instructor says we're fine in bare feet. Yay! It's $15 each for the first class, but I paid earlier in the week when I booked our spots.



10 a.m. — Class is over and we feel good! We're trying to start a Sunday tradition of going to low impact exercise classes in the neighborhood. After class, we walk to the convenience store so I can get an energy drink. $3.67



10:20 a.m. — Home again! We feed the pets and let the dogs out to lounge in the sun. They're old pound dogs and are worn out from the big walk yesterday. A. books his tickets and hotel for his work trip back east this week while I read. ($1,005.04 to be reimbursed). We've got a pile to take to Goodwill and we both look through our closet to make sure we're not missing anything. A. vacuums (we are fighting a losing battle against pet hair) and I pop in a load of laundry. We just bought Dropps laundry pods and dryer balls. (We've recently made a conscious effort to try to live more sustainably and reduce our use of single-use plastics, but I feel like having these products shipped cancels out the good).



12:25 p.m. — Errand time! Before we leave, I put on Sunday Riley CEO Glow and Neutrogena sunscreen (SPF 70). We each grab a green juice out of the fridge for the road. I have less than 1/4 tank, so I get gas at the station next to Goodwill ($23.82). The donation trailer is closed, and the staff at the store says it's full. Aaaalllrighty then, we will try another location. $23.82



1:00 p.m. — We return some of A.'s gear to Academy and escape without making a purchase. At the mall, we return two of my RTR dresses and recycle an old pair of A.'s jeans at Madewell. We get a $20 off coupon for the jeans! I pick up some Charity Pot lotion at Lush and also get Scrub Scrub Scrub on an impulse ($49.69). I've recently switched to Lush products because of their environmentalism, but I could not handle using the solid lotion. Too sticky. On our way to Nike, we run into some friends from law school and catch up for a bit. With minimal deliberation, A. picks up a better pair of gym shoes. ($129.90). $179.59



2:17 p.m. — We leave the mall for FedEx. I send my friend L. her birthday presents and my friend F. The Butchering Art (she's a resident; does she want to come home to more surgery stuff?? Idk!). We also buy packing tape ($34.06). Next we return glass bottles to a pressed juice company and A. picks up a juice ($6.75). Stupid expensive, I know. We head to Target to return a mug I'd originally bought as part of my secretary's Christmas gift before I went another direction. On the way in, a woman and her children intercept us and ask for money. At first, we decline, but then she says they've been sleeping outside and I'm moved. I give $20, lucky I have cash on me for once ($20). Leaving, we see them being hustled out of the parking lot by Target employees. They get into an SUV that it looks like they've been living in. I'm glad I gave them something. $60.81



3:10 p.m. — We drop off the clothes, shoes, and books at Goodwill and we are done!! Finally. As a reward, we get incredible pulpo tacos, borracho fries, and a topo chico from a nearby taco place ($39.29). It's the first meal of the day and we both overeat. Why did we wait so long?? Trader Joe's is across the street, and I think about Money Diaries, should I try everything but the bagel seasoning? $39.29



3:42 p.m. — We buy ground turkey, sourdough bread, avocados, and EBB seasoning (Yep, we go to the grocery store a lot! I love it.). We head home, finally, it feels like we left a lifetime ago. $11.45



4:40 p.m. — After putting in another load of laundry, I read in bed and eat dry Mini Wheats like a grade-A psychopath. A. tries to hang up a Rogue pull-up bar he bought ages ago.



7:15 p.m. — I finish my book; it was good, but not amazing. A. needs some hardware type things to put up the bar and some parts for an air vent we're having installed in our bathroom. A. ultimately makes three runs to Home Depot, while I fold and put away laundry, prep lunches for Monday and Tuesday, and shower (that scrub is amazing!). Once the pull up bar is up, A. joins me in the kitchen and we eat sourdough with brie and EBB seasoning (it's amazing, my god) and that blueberry scone as we finish with meal prep. This was a weird food day but I'm not complaining about it. $159.24



12:05 a.m. — We finally head to bed after a very productive day, too busy to even contemplate the Sunday Scaries! I pass out immediately but A. reads for a bit (The Lost City of Z by David Grann).



Daily Total: $438.58