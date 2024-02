7:40 a.m. — I get to work; A. greets my coworkers when we walk in. I toss her blanket down on the ground next to me and go to the kitchen to grab a cup of coffee.12:30 p.m. — The day passes by pretty uneventfully. At lunch, I harness up A. to go for a walk. When we get back, I eat my leftover ground beef, rice, and green beans and top it with sriracha.4:20 p.m. — It’s snowing! I run outside to warm up my car then grab A. and we head out. I call my fiancé on Discord from the car and we talk during my drive.5:30 p.m. — I finally get home and bring in A. with our stuff. I make a quesadilla for dinner and feed A. as well. After I eat, I read while on a call with my fiancé.7:30 p.m. — I take a quick body shower then log onto my PC. I play Apex and stream it for my fiancé, Y., to watch. After I play, we say our goodnights and both mute, but stay on the call. I take A. for a walk then do my nighttime skincare routine (CeraVe cleanser, E.L.F. hydrating toner, CeraVe retinol , Vanicream moisturizer). I watch TikTok in bed and fall asleep by 11 p.m.