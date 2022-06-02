13 Hair Colors Trending For Summer

A new season is always an exciting prospect, particularly summer. Longer evenings, alfresco cocktails, and a whole new wardrobe are just a handful of things to look forward to. In London salons, everyone's talking about the fresh hair colors set to take Instagram and TikTok by storm.
So far, this year, we've been obsessed with iced-vanilla balayage, peachy copper, and hair frosting. But the warmer weather is ushering in a plethora of shiny, new shades — and they're bound to convince you to switch things up.
Let London's hottest colorists guide you through...
This story was originally published on Refinery29UK.
Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.