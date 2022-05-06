I Won’t Stop Intellectualizing The Kardashians

Personally speaking, my favorite framework is a familiar hybrid of media theory and postmodernism, perfectly applicable to this week’s Kardashian news: that Kim wore Marilyn Monroe’s "Happy Birthday Mr President" dress to the 2022 Met Gala, nearly 10 years after Kanye West compared the two women on popular radio talk show The Breakfast Club. The fact that alignment to a historic icon like Marilyn accelerates Kim’s virality on the social media algorithms and expands the dimension of her own mythology. The fact that Kim had to wear the original dress and absolutely could not wear a replica because of Walter Benjamin’s notion of aura, which is to say a thing's "presence in time and space, its unique existence at the place where it happens to be." The fact that aura is precious in a culture of reproduction (the culture we all live in today). The fact that for Kim Kardashian to co-opt the aura of a dress — when she is the nouveau American icon, which is to say an icon of our culture of reproduction — is ingeniously poignant. The fact that all of this took place on the same night that Politico leaked papers suggesting that the US Supreme Court plans to overturn Roe v. Wade, a key and longstanding ruling for reproductive rights. It’s impossible to pretend that, on that night, pop culture didn’t give human rights a run for their money in the attention economy that underlies every aspect of life online.