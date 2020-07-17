11 Hair Products Our Editors Can’t Get Enough Of In Quarantine

Spending most of our time at home has given us a new approach to our beauty routines: What was once a full face painted on before 9 a.m. has become a swipe of blush and brows for a day of Zoom calls. (We call it loungewear for your face.) Skin care has become less of a chore and more of a ritual to wind down after a stress-filled day, or treat "maskne" until it's safe to get a facial again.
Our hair has been a little different, though: Unlike a hormonal chin zit, you can't hide your split ends under a mask while running errands, and going months without seeing our stylists — not to mention good old summer humidity — has forced us to take better care of our strands at home. Fortunately, many new and already-beloved hair products on shelves have done all the heavy lifting, and our summer hair is all the better for it.
Ahead, we asked Refinery29 editors to break down all the hair-care products they've been loving so far this summer.
