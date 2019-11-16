Warning: There are spoilers for the first few episode of The Mandalorian ahead.
Calling all nerfherders! The Mandalorian on Disney+ is seamlessly mixing the Star Wars old with the Star Wars new. There are familiar jobs, recognizable goons, foreboding symbols, and beloved ears abounding in the galaxy far far away. That said, The Mandalorian still has a lot of fresh new characters to discover played by a cast of actors ready for a big adventure.
So far The Mandalorian has focused primarily on the titular Mandalorian, a bounty hunter who is tasked with a dangerous and morally questionable mission. We haven’t seen his face yet, as people from the planet Mandalore tend to keep their signature armor on at all times. The faces we have seen are the people who hired him on this mission, as well help and hinder him.
The Mandalorian cast revealed in episodes 1 and 2 includes not only recognizable actors, beloved action stars, and comedians, but two renowned filmmakers as well. Soon, we’ll add to the already impressive roster characters played by big names like Giancarlo Esposito from Breaking Bad, Natalia Tena from Game of Thrones and the Harry Potter films, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (and Mulan’s) Ming-Na Wen.
We'll circle back with updates once we meet the other characters in the Mandalorian's orbit.
