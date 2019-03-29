With bold, graphic patterns and vivid colours, Tongoro offers billowing jumpsuits and dramatic dresses that are appropriate for every event in the calendar, from weddings to garden parties, and have us dreaming of sun-soaked summers. The aesthetic feels directional; Sarah says it’s best summed up as "Africa forward". "We are witnessing a revolution where Africa is, and will, slowly be taking the lead in terms of culture and arts. The colours and prints I try to use capture this vibrant and unique feeling we can only experience when living or visiting the continent, and I wanted that to be the aesthetic of the brand in a way that could resonate with most," she explains. Think of it as "Africa subtly translated for a global audience".