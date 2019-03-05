20 of 69

In the Mood For Love (2000)



Two neighbours in Hong Kong find that their lonely lives adhere to a similar schedule. They spark up an intimate friendship, especially after confessing that their spouses are both having an affair. While they feel lust for each other, they want to be better than their cheating spouses. So, In the Mood For Love is steeped in unfulfilled and aching sexual tension, which is undeniably its own brand of sexiness.