The sexiest movies aren't necessarily lurking in the adults-only section of HBO — or in the deleted archives of one's browser history. Often, the steamiest films are mainstream. Whether a flick actually features a crazy-hot love scene or a more innocent tryst between a forbidden couple, it's perfectly acceptable to find these movies tantalizing. Let's be real: That was totally the filmmaker's point.
As a celebration of the sexiest films to ever grace the big screen, we've rounded up a collection of movies that have a history of encouraging sexy thoughts. While turn-ons are as varied as people are, these movies certainly attempt to evoke certain feelings in all of us.
Is it hot in here? Nope, it's just these movies. Click through to read about the sexiest movies to inspire endless fantasizing.
Disobedience (2018)
Years after leaving the Orthodox Jewish community in which she was raised, Ronit (Rachel Weisz) returns for her estranged father's funeral. There, she reconnects with Esti (Rachel McAdams), her childhood best friend – and eventual lover. The women are confronted with the fact that their feelings for each other remain unchanged, despite time and differences in life paths. Their ensuing hookups are infused with longing, regret, and supercharged sexiness.
Gloria (2013)
Gloria (Paulina Garcia) is 53, divorced, and ready to start living. The Chilean movie begins with Gloria dancing in a club, and continues the theme of fun mixed with self-exploration. A crucial part of Gloria's journey comes through her relationship with Rodolfo (Sergio Hernández), an older bachelor. Instead of a mid-life crisis, what happens in this movie is a mid-life flourishing.
Chloe (2009)
Catherine (Julianne Moore) suspects that her husband, David (Liam Neeson), is having an affair, so she has the bright idea of trying to get a call girl, Chloe (Amanda Seyfried), to seduce him. As a result, their entire lives spiral out of control, leading to a love triangle with dark, erotic thriller vibes.
The Lost Boys (1987)
Vampire movies were sexy long before Twilight. In this movie, two brothers move to a quiet town in California. One falls in with the nerds. The other, with an actual gang of vampires. The sexiest moment of this movie must, inevitably, has to be the oiled-up sax man who's been a cultural trope since.
Call Me By Your Name (2017)
Elio (Timothee Chalemet) and David (Armie Hammer) have a breathtaking romance over one Italian summer, and you'll never look at peaches the same way again.
Something New (2006)
For the past few years, Kenya McQueen (Sanaa Lathan) has been focused on furthering her career, not on love. Her friend sets her up with an architect, Brian (Simon Baker) — but Kenya balks when she finds out he's white. She runs into Brian later on, and a relationship develops despite Kenya's hesitation. Then, another man comes into Kenya's life: Mark Harper (Blair Underwood), who's everything she'd envision for herself. This is a far smarter love triangle movie than most you've seen before.
In the Realm of the Senses (1976)
The only adjective you really need to describe this movie is sexy. Super, super sexy. The beautiful, artistic movie takes place in 1930s Japan, and is about a passionate and destructive affair between Sada Abe (Eiko Matsuda) and her employer, Kichizo Ishida (Tatsuya Fuji). It features unstimulated (aka real) sex.
Desert Hearts (1986)
In the year 1935, Vivian Bell (Helen Shaver) drives to Reno, Nevada so she can expedite her divorce process. While lounging around for the six-week period required for residency, Vivian strikes up a friendship with Cay Rivvers (Patricia Charbonneau), which, to Vivian's surprise becomes something more than friendship.
Young & Beautiful (2013)
Losing her virginity unlocks something inside of Isabelle (Marine Vacth). She begins to quite willingly work as a prostitute. "It was like a game," she says. It's a game until one of her clients passes away, and her parents find out about her double life led in the name of sexual awakening.
Nymphomaniac Vol. 1 & Vol. 2
You read that right: Volumes one and two. It takes self-proclaimed nymphomaniac Joe (Charlotte Gainsbourg) two full length movies in order to fully retell a lifetime's worth of sexual exploits to a stranger who finds her beaten-up in an alley, and brings her home for recuperation.
A Royal Affair (2012)
In 18th century Denmark, Caroline Matilda of Great Britain (Alicia Vikander) is forced to marry the mentally ill King Christian VII of Denmark (Mikkel Folsgaard), because back then, women were convenient alliance-forming pawns. A doctor, Johann Friedrich Strunsee (Mads Mikkelsen), is brought on to care for the king. Finally meeting someone she likes in that castle, Caroline and the liberal-minded Johann start a passionate affair
Cheri (2009)
In Paris at the turn of century, a retired courtesan (Kathy Bates) enlists the help of her old colleague, Lea (Michelle Pfeiffer), with a parenting problem. Charlotte's son, Cheri (Rupert Friend), is a difficult, stubborn, thorn in her side — and a virgin. Lea's brought on to teach Cheri the ways of the world. Charlotte never intended on Lea and Cheri's relationship blossoming into something like love, yet that's what happens, despite their 20-year age gap.
Poison Ivy (1992)
Drew Barrymore plays a seductress named Ivy, and Ivy becomes poison for the Cooper family. Seeking a stable home life, Ivy very creepily ingratiates herself into the Cooper family by seducing the father. Then, she attempts to off the mother, and frame the daughter. It's sexy in an erotic thriller sort of way.
In the Mood For Love (2000)
Two neighbours in Hong Kong find that their lonely lives adhere to a similar schedule. They spark up an intimate friendship, especially after confessing that their spouses are both having an affair. While they feel lust for each other, they want to be better than their cheating spouses. So, In the Mood For Love is steeped in unfulfilled and aching sexual tension, which is undeniably its own brand of sexiness.
Dirty Dancing (1987)
Rarely are summer flings are productive as the one between Baby (Jennifer Grey) and Johnny (Patrick Swayze). In addition to giving Baby the strength to rise above her judgmental family, she learns to dirty dance. The tangible chemistry between Grey and Swayze spread sex appeal all over the dance floor.
Titanic (1997)
In actuality, the iconic love story between Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) is chaste, compared to some of the other selections on this list. But the palpable sexual tension, combined with one steamy handprint on a car, makes Titanic one of the sexiest (and saddest) movies ever.
My Golden Days (2015)
Of course a film about a middle-aged French anthropologist remembering his first love is going to be steamy. The lush, romantic film is actually a prequel to the 1996 three-hour epic, My Sex Life or...How I Got Into An Argument," which is all about the French academic's present-day life. My Golden Days explains how he became such a romantic idealist.
Adore (2013)
Robyn Wright and Naomi Watts' characters grow up in idyll on the Australian coast. When they grow up, they raise their beautiful sons in adjacent beautiful homes. Everything is beautiful and nothing hurts.
And then, the women start sleeping with each others' sons. Still beautiful? Up to you to decide.
Robyn Wright and Naomi Watts' characters grow up in idyll on the Australian coast. When they grow up, they raise their beautiful sons in adjacent beautiful homes. Everything is beautiful and nothing hurts.
My Beautiful Laundrette (1985)
In a rough neighbourhood of London, Omar Ali (Gordon Warnecke) inherits a laundromat from his uncle. Then, Omar is beat up by a gang of racist kids — the leader of whom is, surprisingly, Omar's ex-lover, Johnny (Daniel Day-Lewis). Despite Johnny's connection to the group, he and Omar rekindle their relationship. This acclaimed, heartening movie about love against the odds features what may be the best ear lick of all time.
Body Heat (1981)
Set in Florida during an intense heatwave, this is a movie about passion, heat, crime, and a lot of sweat. Ned Racine (William Hurt), a shy lawyer, starts a passionate affair Matty Walker (Kathleen Turner), the wife of a big shot businessman. Ned teams up with one of his criminal clients to kill Matty's husband, so the two can run off together. Of course, Ned finds himself way over his head. Not even the hottest sex can save him now.
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996)
You'd expect that a movie with the title "Kama Sutra" would be sexy, and trust us — it delivers. Set in 16 century India, Kama Sutra is about two childhood friends who become sexual rivals in their womanhood. Tara becomes engaged to the king, and her best friend Maya is groomed into becoming his mistress. This cannot end well, though at least there are drawn-out sex scenes along the way.
Carol (2015)
This gorgeous period piece tells the story of a timid shopgirl who becomes romantically involved with a wealthy housewife. The movie's sexiest moment comes when a couple takes a road trip away from Carol's husband and steam up a motel room. What makes Carol a great film, however, are the satisfying journeys of self-discovery that both women embark on.
I Am Love (2009)
Visually stunning, I Am Love is one of those movies you can't look away from. The veneer of the perfect family, under the guise of bougie Italian culture, is questioned in this battle over old and new. The meal scene is a must.
Take This Waltz (2011)
Michelle Williams has always been subtly sexy, and this scene takes the cake — both artistically and sexually.
A Single Man (2009)
Tom Ford's screen adaptation of Christopher Isherwood's novel is far and away the most sexed-up title on this list. However, it's sexier than the rest because Tom Ford has his hand in every bit of this film. Everything from the styling, set design, soundtrack, and coloring is sleek. This is eye candy.
Secretary (2002)
Let's be real: This is the original Fifty Shades. This movie does more than depict sadomasochism, it celebrates it.
