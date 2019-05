Why A Bunch Of Cannes Critics Walked Out During This Movie's Explicit Sex Scene

The French director has also been the focus of sexual misconduct allegations. An unnamed actress accused Kechiche of sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious. Parisian prosecutors launched an investigation into the alleged attack in 2018, according to The New York Times . Léa Seydoux, star of BITWC, also accused Kechiche of "horrible" on-set behaviour, saying that he often made her feel uncomfortable and pressured her and co-star Adèle Exarchopoulos to unnecessarily reshoot sex scenes. Kechiche denied these allegations and threatened to sue Seydoux for slander, The Guardian reports.