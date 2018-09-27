Korea’s Matchy-Matchy Couple Outfits Take Relationships To The Next Level

For some couples, doing “couply” things comes naturally, whether that's sharing a whole dictionary of inside jokes, always splitting entrees, or acknowledging anniversaries with an elaborate tradition. But, those lovebirds have nothing on the twosomes in South Korea who’ve created a micro industry around celebrating relationships.
There are couple cafes, couple movie theaters, couple holidays, couple phone apps, and — of course — couple clothes. In a community where most young adults live at home until they’re ready to get married, and public displays of affection are deeply discouraged, Korean couples have embraced this kind of matchy-matchy dressing as a non-verbal way to communicate that, yes, they’re on the same team.
For the second episode of Style Out There, Asha Leo lands in Seoul, South Korea to get an idea of what compels young pairs to carefully coordinate their outfits, and try out the trend for herself.
In case you missed the first episode, click over to see Asha travel to Harajuku to meet with its Decora girls.
Advertisement