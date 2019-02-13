From kitten heeled Manolos to silk camisoles and low-slung denim, Carrie Bradshaw's wardrobe provided endless inspiration back when Sex and the City was on our screens. During season three, her favourite plus-one was Fendi's Baguette – a shoulder bag so iconic, it's become inextricably linked with Sarah Jessica Parker's character, and that whole '00s New York aesthetic.
How thrilled we were, then, to see that SJP has reprised her role as the Cosmopolitan-drinking socialite for Fendi's relaunch of the Baguette. The bag made its official return at the brand's SS19 show in Milan back in September, in an array of styles, from abstract patchwork to embellished floral (with the label's double F logo heavily repeated, of course).
Fendi's campaign for the reissue of the bag sees four young women (played by influencers Caro Daur and Natasha Lau plus models Ebonee Davis and Melissa Martinez) in New York (sound familiar?) on a quest to find a vintage Baguette (a purple sequin one, no less). When they find that it's no longer in-store, they run out on to the street, chasing the woman who bought it: SJP herself.
Fourteen years on from the last episode of SATC, Parker looks every inch the modern-day Carrie, wearing a belted checked blazer and pair of sparkling earrings. "I need that bag!" one girl screams after her. "Oh, this isn't a bag," Carrie smiles. "It's a Baguette."
It makes sense that the Italian fashion house would reissue their iconic bag – we're living in a referential world in which throwback pieces are as sought-after as new ones. The success of Dior's Saddle bag relaunch last year proves just how much people want a slice of nostalgia under their arm.
Hey, if Carrie Bradshaw approves, so do we.
