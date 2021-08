Swoon Over Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams In The A Journal For Jordan Trailer

For Jordan, this new project is a departure from his usual roles in action films like Black Panther, Without Remorse and the Creed franchise. “I've done a lot of physical roles, because that's been my appetite. I'm 34; the last seven years has been (about) physically developing into your sweet spot,” he told USA TODAY . “I felt safe to be able to go into this, to explore these characters, and to be vulnerable in that type of way.”