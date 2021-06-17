Rita Moreno Is “Disappointed” By Her Initial Reaction To The In The Heights Controversy

In addition to applauding Lin for his wonderful movie version of In The Heights, let me add my appreciation for his sensitivity and resolve to be more inclusive of the Afro-Latino community going forward. See, you CAN teach this old dog new tricks - RITA— Rita Moreno (@TheRitaMoreno) June 17, 2021
TONIGHT: Rita Moreno comments on the controversy surrounding her friend Lin Manuel Miranda and his film "In The Heights." #LSSC pic.twitter.com/4cQcvviaLf— The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) June 16, 2021
I love Rita Moreno but this is the opposite of it. We have had a century of movie roles being reserved for the lightest skinned Latino, Black & Asian ppl. This is not breaking new ground & there is nothing for dark skinned ppl to be waiting for https://t.co/fAw9w1qn9g— DEFUND & ABOLISH POLICE, REFUND OUR COMMUNITIES (@BreeNewsome) June 16, 2021
“Can’t you just wait a while…” EXCUSE ME?? Rita Moreno really just told dark skin Latinos to sit there and wait. Let the light skin ones go first. IM SICK. https://t.co/OEtDvTvH6K— RJ (@Dumbledore_BB) June 16, 2021
The afterlife of mestizaje is alive and thriving. Not disappointed nor surprised by Rita Moreno’s comments, but rather how in 2021 white supremacist rhetoric of todos somos iguales still persist. Anti-Blackness and Anti-Indigeneity is hell of a drug. 🤬🤦🏾♂️ https://t.co/GCujHRAevT— PJLO (@BlackCatrachoBK) June 16, 2021
rita moreno’s entire documentary was about dispelling the myth that she embodies the “american dream” because she had to fight against institutional racism every step of the way in her career and to see her turn around and support that same system is straight up disgusting lol— “bean” (@beyabean) June 16, 2021
Rita Moreno didnt have a problem when Afro-Latinos got together to stop #OneDayAtATime from being cancelled for the 1st through 7th time pic.twitter.com/9MxApidUYb— Dana (Store Name) #AmplyBlackVoices (@sagesurge) June 16, 2021