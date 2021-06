The entire movie is pretty bleak. Awake stars Gina Rodriguez as Jill, an ex-soldier and mother of a young girl, Matilda (Ariana Greenblatt), and a teenage boy, Noah (Lucius Hoyos), who tries to figure out what the hell is going on when, basically, everything stops working, including humans' ability to sleep. The other problem is that Matilda is one of only two known people who can sleep, so researchers want to do experiments on her in an effort to save humanity. Time is of the essence, because — as a scientist whose name should be Dr. Exposition explains — everyone's bodies will soon stop functioning due to lack of sleep and the process is moving two to three times faster than it normally would. Chilling! During their journey to a research hub where Matilda has been summoned, Jill and her family face countless acts of disturbing and gory violence, in addition to hallucinations. You see? Bleak.