I definitely prefer to do things that have some sort of message or people can relate to in some way. They all are quite relevant, and I'm glad that it worked out that way, but at the time, I didn't think I want each to be teaching something or starting a conversation. But I think it is really important. Especially this movie and The New Romantic, I felt like I knew people that were going through things that the characters were dealing with. It’s really special to be able to tell a story and have my friends [relate to it], or even channel some of my friends into the characters. When I was doing The New Romantic, a friend of mine asked me where I was getting inspiration for that character, because it felt familiar, and I was like, “I was thinking about you!”