The Lives Of LGBTQ+ Youth In Puerto Rico Are In Danger — More Than Ever

A transgender woman, Mila García, was 12 years old when she started conversion therapy in Puerto Rico. Her parents found a love letter she had exchanged with a boy in her class, and they forced her into three years of the pseudoscientific practice that seeks to reverse an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity by psychological or spiritual intervention. Some of the counselors and social workers her parents had her meet with told her that queer romance and sexuality are "sinful" because "she was a boy." Others instructed her to write essays on why her attraction to boys made her "wrong" and "bad." Overcome by shame and self-hate, she attempted suicide during her years in treatment. But her torment doesn't fall solely on the hands of her family, but also that of a government that has yet to outlaw the practice of conversion therapy on the archipelago.