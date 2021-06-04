Story from Entertainment

This Unofficial Biopic About Céline — Er, Aline — Dion Is Melting The Internet’s Brain

Natalie Morin
Photo: Andrew Lipovsky/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images.
Just as water is wet, Céline Dion is one of the most unreal real celebrities known to mankind. And now that the internet has discovered that an unofficial biopic of Dion exists and for some reason features her songs but refers to her instead as “Aline Dieu," it understandably has been hard for many to compute.
Aline, the film in question, is directed, written, and stars Valérie Lemercier and in the most French way ever describes itself as "a fiction freely inspired by the life of Céline Dion." It's actually been around since November, but recently garnered attention when it was announced that it will be playing out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival this year. And luckily, as of last October, the film's producers are in negotiations for a deal to release it in the U.S at some point.
Advertisement
That all sounds nice and exciting, but watching the trailer, many have gotten the sense that Aline, like Dion, is delightfully wild. The story follows Céline’s — excusez-moi, Aline's — rise to fame as one of the greatest singers in the world, and also focuses on her budding romance with her much-older manager. (Dion married her manager René Angélil, who was 26 years older than she was in 1994 and they stayed together for 22 years until his death in 2016). But real brain-breaking part is that they managed to license Dion's music, but not use her actual name. Oh, and Lemercier, who is 60 and not French-Canadian, also plays Dion — merde, Dieu — when she's a teenager.
So the real question is: After it’s release, will the internet's heart go on?
Refinery29 reached out to Dion for comment.

More from Movies