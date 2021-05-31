“Pillow Sandals” Are Trending — Here Are The Most Popular Styles

If you have struggled to find the middle ground between lockdown loungewear and full-blown party attire in the wake of nationwide reopenings, this rising footwear trend is for you. On Wednesday, global fashion shopping platform Lyst named “pillow sandals,” — flip-flop- and slide-style sandals with padded, pillow-like straps — as one of the hottest shoe trends of the summer. According to their most recent data drop, which was crafted using consumer shopping data from over 100 million online shoppers, searches for “pillow” and “puffy” sandals have spiked by 129% in May.
No doubt that has to do with the style’s versatility. Padded shoes are not only comfortable but, thanks to labels like Staud and Miu Miu — two of the most searched for brands for this trend, according to Lyst — they can also look chic. Staud’s Rita sandals feature a thong-style toe that’s made of soft, black-, white-, or camel-coloured leather. Meanwhile, Miu Miu’s iteration is available in a flatform, as well as a variety of strap styles and colours, from multi-colour to monochrome. Roam (another most-searched brand, according to Lyst), Rejina Pyo, Proenza Schouler, and Bottega Veneta, all, too, sell footwear styles that will make even the most flip-flop-adverse reconsider their sandal collection.
After a year of wearing matching Entireworld sweatsuits and house slippers, our brains aren’t equipped to flip the sartorial switch right away. Instead, we need to slowly transition into dressing for something other than a Friday night on the sofa. And for that, only sandals that look and feel like pillows will do.
Shop one of this season’s top footwear trend, below.
