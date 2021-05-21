Post-Target Collab, Christopher John Rogers Released A Collection Featuring Sequins & Corsets

Less than a week after releasing his highly anticipated collaboration with Target, Christopher John Rogers is already onto the next thing. On Friday, the CFDA-winning designer dropped the resort collection for his namesake label. And like his last venture, this one is, too, full of covetable sculptural dresses, featuring details like corset bodices and lots of sequins.
For this latest collection, Rogers’ main goal was to inspire optimism, according to a press release. Yes, this has become a buzzword in fashion ever since the pandemic, but this collection is anything but cliché. Using the brand's archives as inspiration, the designer created a line that feels authentic and fresh, and exudes joy. “It’s not anything we’ve ever done, but it’s everything we’ve always done,” Rogers said in the release.
In his signature style, Rogers used vibrant colours. This time around, though, he steered clear of primary colours, selecting, instead, secondary shades, as well as neutrals. The result is Regencycore gowns, featuring petticoat waists and corsets, and suits printed with eye-catching patterns. Playing into the recent surge in demand for party dresses, Rogers used sequins big and small to create frocks perfect for festivities. Crystals, too, made their way into the collection in the form of buttons on an ‘80s-inspired, hourglass-shaped skirt suit with a deep-V neckline.
From May 22 to May 30, shoppers can pre-order pieces from the 008 Collection on ChristopherJohnRogers.com.