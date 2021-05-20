Alicia Silverstone Channeled Cher Horowitz in Rodarte’s ’90s-Inspired Campaign

As if a collection full of sequins, feathers, and ‘80s-era party dresses wouldn’t be enough to grab our attention (and our wallets) after a year of nap dresses and sweatsuits, Rodarte tapped ‘90s style icon, Clueless’ Cher Horowitz (aka Alicia Silverstone), for its latest lookbook.
On Wednesday, the SoCal fashion brand — founded by sisters Kate and Laura Mulleavy and beloved by Sofia Coppola, Kirsten Dunst, Alexa Demie, Gabrielle Union, and more Hollywood favourites — released its fall ‘21 collection. Like the ones that came before it, the campaign starred some of the sisters’ closest friends and muses. In addition to featuring Silverstone, the brand also tapped Brother Vellies founder Aurora James and model Heather Kemesky.
In the photos, James, Silverstone, and Kemesky, among other models, can be seen on a rocky beach in California, wearing the brand’s signature array of ultra-feminine frocks — but with a touch of edge. Think: Black, floral dresses paired with dark stockings and dramatic elbow-length gloves, as well as bridal-style gowns worn with black veils. Also included in the collection were retro varsity jackets, Clueless-esque skirt suits, and statement necklaces and earrings. *Cue the ‘90s movie fashion montage.*
Though the Mulleavy sisters didn't explicitly state that the fall collection was inspired by Cher and her ever-evolving wardrobe, they did tell Vogue that it was based on their interpretation of '90s style, which was heavily influenced by the cult-favourite flick. Apparently, they rented it “hundreds” of times. (Same.)
The nostalgia-inducing collection only made us more excited about Rodarte’s forthcoming return to NYFW. Accompanied by Altuzarra, Telfar, and Pyer Moss, the Mulleavy sisters will be back in New York for Fashion Week, which will take place from September 8 to September 12. We’re, like, totally buggin’ about it, too.