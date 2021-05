The point of the new look, however, is also to usher in a new era of Eilish, which will include a new album, Happier Than Ever . Dropping on July 30, Eilish's sophomore project is her favorite to date. “This is my favorite thing I’ve ever created and I am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it,” she wrote on Instagram . “I can’t even tell you. I’ve never felt so much love for a project than I do for this one. Hope you feel what I feel.”