Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s attorney, claimed that shouting and interference from witnesses impacted the police’s ability to do their job. At the same time, however, Nelson has maintained that Chauvin was doing his job correctly . “You will learn that Derek Chauvin did exactly what he had been trained to do over the course of his 19-year career,” Nelson said in his opening statement. “The use of force is not attractive, but it is a necessary component of policing.” (Over the past year, it has been mind-boggling to watch people try to defend both Chauvin and the police as an institution by arguing in one breath that his behaviour was an aberration, and in another that he was just doing his job.)