A Cop Who Killed Breonna Taylor Wrote A Book — But Why Is It Getting Published?

This speaks to the most disturbing part of the controversy: Post Hill Press believes that Mattingly deserves to share “his side of the story,” as if his side isn’t that he’s currently alive, employed, and cleared of all charges. And in the wake of other police shootings just this week , the decision to give a platform to Mattingly only reminds us that the police continue to move on from, and even profit off of, the deaths that happen at their hands. Because the side of the story we should be hearing is Breonna Taylor’s — however, she was killed while sleeping in her home at 26 years old. She’ll never be able to tell it.