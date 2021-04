What We’ve Learned From The Bodycam Footage Of Adam Toledo’s Shooting

The bodycam footage that was released includes a series of 17 videos, which together show exactly how Toledo was killed. And these videos are circulating rapidly in the wake of the fatal police shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright and during the ongoing trial of Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd . Prior to the release of the bodycam footage, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot attempted to quell the justifiable outrage of the shooting of a child by a member of law enforcement: "We all must proceed with deep empathy and calm, and importantly, peace," she said. "No family should ever have a video broadcast widely of their child's last moments, much less be placed in the terrible situation of losing their child in the first place."