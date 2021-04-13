Kim Potter Claims She Mistook Her Gun For A Taser. That Doesn’t Bring Daunte Wright Back.

Kim Potter, the 26-year veteran law enforcement official who shot Wright, is now the subject of an investigation after body camera footage showed her allegedly mistaking her gun for her taser. During a news conference, Brooklyn Center police chief Tim Gannon said it appeared as though Potter intended to fire her taser but instead accidentally fired her gun. "Taser! Taser! Taser!" Potter can be heard shouting in the footage before screaming, "Holy shit! I just shot him.” The video stopped moments later. Two other unnamed officers were on the scene when Potter pulled Wright over.