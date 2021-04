Kim Potter Claims She Mistook Her Gun For A Taser. That Doesn’t Bring Daunte Wright Back.

However, many question how Potter could have mistaken her gun for a taser. The standard-issue guns for the Brooklyn Center Police Department all weigh significantly more than a typical taser. Further, tasers are designed to feel and look different from guns in order to avoid this type of confusion. What's more, a gun requires disabling a safety locking feature in order to use it. "If you train enough, you should be able to tell," Scott A. DeFore, a retired sergeant with the Los Angeles Police Department told The New York Times . The body camera footage does not show how Potter carried her weapons; however, it does show one of her fellow police officers with his gun on one side and his taser on the other.