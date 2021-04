Armie Hammer Is Dropped From Yet Another Job Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

Hammer has categorically denied all the allegations of misconduct, saying that any interactions with any of his former sexual partners were “completely consensual in that they were fully discussed, agreed upon, and mutually participatory.” This includes the most recent serious claim by a woman going by the name Effie, who alleged during a press conference in Los Angeles on March 18 that Hammer sexually assaulted her in 2017 . She alleged that Hammer slammed her head against a wall, which caused her to bruise her face, beat her feet with a riding crop, and "committed other acts of violence against me, to which I did not consent."