It’s unclear why, exactly, the Biden administration has made these kinds of videos so integral to its Twitter brand, especially since they're very easy to mock. Some users have wondered about Harris and Biden's FitBit numbers . Others have sardonically noted that we still don't have broad student debt forgiveness , but at least we have dramatic videos of our President, masked-up and smiling, celebrating another week in office. "Feeling like shit," one person joked . "Could really go for a pic of Kamala & Biden walking down a hallway rn." Or perhaps everyone at the Biden White House is just a big fan of what Vogue's Emma Specter wrote about in a recent article : "the silly little walk," which, she notes, is "good exercise, and its mental health benefits are myriad, but mostly, it’s the perfect way to be alone, together."