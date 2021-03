The Curious Case Of Fashion’s Obsession With Cut-Outs

For Regina George, the top’s brazen ridiculousness was part of its appeal. Likewise, after a year marked by comfort wear , designers and shoppers are also ready for risk-taking fashion. Look, for instance, at the popular pull-apart dresses and sweaters, featuring buttons appearing on the verge of popping off and bursting side seams — the epitome of extreme cutout fashion. Created by cool-girl brands like Rui Zhou and Poster Girl and worn by celebrities like Dua Lipa and Kylie Jenner, the trend has dominated social media since last year. And while some were quick to joke that the Swiss cheese-like fashion mirrored our mental state after a year in the pandemic (hanging by the thread — ha. ha. ha.), and our desire to break out of the confinement of our homes when it’s finally safe to do so — to pull apart our clothes, Hulk-style, and hug everyone we know — the attraction is in the apparel’s unabashed boldness. It is the antithesis of the matching sweatsuits that have defined our style since the pandemic took hold. It incites strong emotion, good or bad, after a year of sartorial indifference.