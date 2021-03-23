The Curious Case Of Fashion’s Obsession With Cut-Outs

There's a scene in the 2004 comedy Mean Girls in which Lizzy Caplan’s character cuts two holes out of the tank top of the mean girl-in-charge, Regina George (Rachel McAdams), in order to undermine her popularity. When Regina puts on the slashed top, she pauses as she takes in the two poker chip-sized holes on her breasts, revealing her purple bra underneath, before shrugging and walking out of the locker room. Soon, all the other girls in school follow suit, wearing tops with peepholes that show off their bras. Seventeen years later, fashion, too, seems to have gotten the message about confounding cutouts.