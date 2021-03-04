Amy Poehler’s Moxie Has A Privilege Problem

The movie acknowledges that past generations of feminists, represented by Poehler herself, have been woefully oblivious to their white privilege, and stresses the need for intersectionality. Having said that — literally and often — the story continues to revolve around Vivian’s struggle. Moxie uses its supporting characters as symbols of inclusivity, suggesting that they matter just as much without ever proving it by digging into any of their stories. Mitchell’s vicious and continual harassment of Lucy, for example, is treated less as part of her own arc, and more as a catalyst in Vivian’s growth. A devastating rape narrative thrown in as a late in the game plot twist is left completely unexplored save for how it changes the group’s perception of Vivian when she helps the survivor. When someone has to take the fall for a radical Moxie club prank carried out by Vivian, it’s Claudia who reaps the consequences.