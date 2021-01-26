Ted Cruz & Seth Rogen Are In A Twitter Feud — Yes, Really

Charming, civil, educated response. @Sethrogen— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 21, 2021
If you’re a rich, angry Hollywood celebrity, today’s Dems are the party for you.
If you’re blue-collar, if you’re a union member, if you work in energy or manufacturing...not so much. #JobsMatter pic.twitter.com/mwtMaBKiS2
Your lies got people killed. You have blood on your hands. https://t.co/eoy1uUDK73— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021
As someone who has Tourette’s in their family (and also has a very mild case himself), I once again take great pleasure in telling you to go fuck yourself. (Also VERY few cases of Tourette’s manifest in uncontrollable swearing. Most cases, like mine, manifest in twitching.) https://t.co/NJaEjMfNJt— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 24, 2021
If you’re a white supremacist fascist who doesn’t find it offensive when someone calls your wife ugly, Ted Cruz is the exact motherfucker for you. https://t.co/w4zdynI2V9— Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 21, 2021