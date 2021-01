Zendaya Hopes You Won’t Hate Her After Watching Netflix’s Malcolm & Marie

Washington stars as Malcolm, an up-and-coming filmmaker celebrating his first big success on a very special night. Malcolm’s partner Marie (Zendaya) is right by his side, but what should be a shining moment for the couple quickly devolves into a very heated, very drawn out argument. As the trailer shows, trouble has been simmering under the surface for quite some time between these two, and the night quickly brings the tension to a head. Like any long-term couple , Malcolm and Marie oscillate between heated conversations and tender touches, their anger towards each other complicated by their long history and obvious mutual love.