The possibility of a Tanden appointment is a reminder that the danger of President Trump wasn’t just the damage he personally caused during his four in office, but the way in which he surrounded himself by people who would do the dirty work for him. He also made people weary from his non-stop horrible actions, making it impossible to keep up with all that he was doing to destroy the country. Thankfully, the rightful — and swift — condemnation of Tanden’s appointment shows that the left is not going to disengage from the political sphere once Trump leaves office. The majority of the country demanded better from Trump, and it appears that plenty of us will demand the best of Biden, too.

