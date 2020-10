Is Lara Trump Auditioning To Be The New Ivanka?

And Lara Trump has a history of defending it all, loudly, and with zero remorse. But it was this week's actions that made it feel as if Lara Trump was auditioning to be the new Ivanka. While Ivanka seems more than happy to work behind the scenes to soften her father’s image — posting pro-family pictures that conflict with her father’s family separation immigration policy, or celebrating Pride month while remaining silent on her father’s trans military ban and rollback of Title IX protections for trans youth — Lara Trump is happy to be clamorous and deafening in her support of her father-in-law. Yes, she’ll use a fake Abraham Lincoln quote during the Republican National Convention to attack her family’s political opponents. And yes, she’ll tell a man with a sutter to “get the words out” if it means she can make erroneous and unsubstantiated claims about his cognitive ability.