The Fashion Industry Mourns The Loss Of Designer Kenzo Takada

Takada launched his namesake brand Kenzo in 1970, which he sold out of his own boutique called Jungle Jap. He showed his first collection just one year later in 1971, in New York and Japan, and opened his first flagship store in Paris’s Place des Victoires in 1976. In 1993, he sold Kenzo — which, by then, also included a major perfume empire — to fashion conglomerate LVMH, which currently owns Fendi, Louis Vuitton, Celine, Fenty, Givenchy, and Christian Dior, among other legacy houses. Six years later, in 1999, he retired from fashion to pursue a career in art. For the last 21 years, he’s remained in Paris. According to a statement, at the time of his death, he was being treated at the American hospital in Neuilly-sur-Seine, a suburb of Paris.