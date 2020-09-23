Showgirls’ Controversies Hid Its One True Virtue: Pure, Uncut Camp

Should we have expected anything else from the duo behind seminal erotic thriller Basic Instinct, though? The second collaboration between director Paul Verhoeven and writer Joe Eszterhas was never going to be SFW. Nevertheless, the difference here was the intention. While Basic Instinct was meant to be a sexy neo-noir thriller, Showgirls, Verhoeven has said, intentionally courted its 18 rating. He directed Berkley to exaggerate her performance, instructed Eszterhas to write a wildly unnecessary rape scene in the final act (the film's most deserved controversy), and purposefully made the musical numbers in the "Goddess" revue as tacky as possible.