Showgirls’ Controversies Hid Its One True Virtue: Pure, Uncut Camp

"I asked Elizabeth to do all that — to be abrupt and to act in that way, but people have been attacking her about for that ever since," Verhoeven told the New York Daily News in 2015 . "We were making a film that was hyperbolic and an exaggeration and so my intention was always to use a style that was exaggerated in everything. Still to this day it is widely considered a bad movie, but I think that's because people still don't understand it. I used exaggerated nudity, colours, and movement. I was trying to make it as exaggerated as Las Vegas is in real life. That is why the musical numbers are as bad as they are — I purposely tried not to make good music in those scenes, but obviously that turned out to be a big mistake."