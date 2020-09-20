After founding the ACLU’s Women’s Rights Project in 1972, she participated in nearly 300 sex discrimination cases, six of which went before the then all-male Supreme Court (five of which she won). One of her major strategies at the time was to use men as plaintiffs to show the justices that any type of sex discrimination makes no sense. During this era of turbulent activity for Ginsburg and the ACLU, many laws that assumed men as breadwinners and heads of the family and women as subordinates and dependents were dismantled, as were notions that women should be “protected” by not entering careers like policing or firefighting — or even doing jury duty. While Ginsburg’s style was steady and methodical — she never considered herself a radical — the sheer volume and impact of her work catalyzed a feminist revolution.