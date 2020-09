Historically, the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly upheld private clubs and associations’ right to expressive association even in the face of clear patterns of explicit discrimination. When that fails, cities and organizations have gone to great lengths to avoid integration. In 1957 — prior to the Civil Rights Act, but when the fight for desegregation was reaching its peak — a man in Marshall, TX, backed by the NAACP, sued to integrate a brand new public swimming pool . Once it was clear the city would lose the case, citizens voted to have the city sell its recreational facilities to avoid integration. The pool in question sold to a local Lions’ Club which was able to operate it as a whites-only private facility. Even now, with federal laws in place, there are still clubs looking for ways to maintain segregation even if it means going through a loophole.