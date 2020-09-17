Caught off-guard by the sudden dismissal, Piranha Swim Team head coach Haley Montz and assistant coach Blaine Tatje released a statement accusing league officials of discrimination. “As a league board that should be promoting sportsmanship and teaching athletes the importance of respecting the sport and each other, we have been faced with unprecedented resistance in the form of what can only be called blatant racial discrimination,” the statement read. Tatje told L’Observateur that they were voted out because 30 percent of their team was Black. “We are the only team that has such diversity in our membership, as we do not discriminate in our membership,” the press release continues. League officials did not respond to the accusations at the time.