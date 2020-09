Jessica Krug Pretended To Be Black Her Entire Career & She Outed Herself In A Medium Post

Krug, who did not appear to apologize for assuming “identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim,” writes that she appropriated races including “North African Blackness, then U.S. rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness.” Krug also did not show remorse for causing harm to people close to her by lying about her identity and then gaslighting those who questioned her . She does, however, seem to understand that pretending to be a Black woman is a form of anti-Black violence, and asserts, “I am a coward,” adding, “You should absolutely cancel me, and I absolutely cancel myself.” But acknowledging the violence of her actions doesn’t absolve her of it.