When 3 Trans Women Were Attacked On Hollywood Boulevard, Bystanders Did Nothing

In a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department, they confirmed that a suspect first approached the three women at 2:15 a.m. with an offer to buy them merchandise, returning a few minutes later with a metal bar and demanding one woman hand over her shoes and bracelet. "In fear, the victim compiled, the suspect grabbed her by the hand and they walked together for a short distance before she was able to escape," a report sent to Refinery29 reads. According to the report, this is when Whitehorse was hit over the head. The LAPD said that no arrests have been made yet, but that it is searching for suspects, though at least one of the women has named her attackers.