Fenty’s Latest Drop Has ‘00s Going-Out Tops, Belly Chains & Anklets

At the beginning of June, Rihanna launched the first of three Fenty drops for the LVMH-backed luxury brand’s 6-20 collection . The series, according to a press release, was designed to celebrate the “free spirit and curious nature of youth,” with each drop symbolizing a different aspect of today’s culture. Drop one focused on the younger generation’s ability to speak out on social issues, manifested through pieces like a shirt with the word “Immigrant” printed across the front; the collection’s second drop combined sartorial trends from ‘90s rave culture with logomania of the ‘00s. On Thursday, the artist-turned-fashion-designer revealed the final piece of the puzzle.