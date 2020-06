18-Year-Old Althea Bernstein Was Allegedly Set On Fire By Four White Men In Wisconsin

“I was listening to some music at a stoplight and then all of a sudden I heard someone yell the N-word really loud,” she told Madison365 , a local non-profit media group. “I turned my head to look and somebody’s throwing lighter fluid on me. And then they threw a lighter at me, and my neck caught on fire and I tried to put it out, but I brushed it up onto my face.” Following the attack, Bernstein put out the fire and drove home, and was later treated at a nearby hospital.