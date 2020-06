The Man Charged With Oluwatoyin Salau’s Murder Repeatedly Confessed To Killing Her

According to investigators in the court documents, Glee held Salau against her will for three to five days, raped, and then killed her. “Glee stated that he was aware he would be arrested and likely sentenced to prison if he allowed Salau to leave the residence,” says court documents. “Glee indicated he determined that his only course of action was to end her life.” Investigators believe Glee later came to Sims’ home , ransacked her apartment, stole her car, and kidnapped her. Her car was found stuck in the mud outside his house.