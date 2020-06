According to a press release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation , Brooks grabbed one of the officer’s tasers and started to run off before turning and pointing the taser at the officer. When news of the deadly shooting broke, Bottoms quickly denounced it as an inappropriate use of force. “That could have been any one of us,” Bottoms told NBC’s Today on Tuesday. “That could be any of our kids or brothers. In this case it was: it was someone’s father.” But this directly opposes Williams' suggestion that the officer acted justly, which continues to spark a larger conversation about systemic police brutality in the U.S.