Matt Lauer Responds To Rape Claim & Calls Out Ronan Farrow’s Reporting In Heated Op-Ed

Lauer says he himself contacted the witnesses, and claims that they dispute a number of the instances in the book, namely instances in which the accusers confided in them about the alleged misconduct. What Lauer does not acknowledge in his reporting is that, like Farrow, he himself is extremely biased, given that he is conducting an investigation not just into Farrow’s reporting, but ultimately himself. It comes as no surprise, then, that Lauer’s reporting finds all the major accusations against him to be uncorroborated.